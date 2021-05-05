HilverdaFlorist Connect & Create: Save The Date

Get ready for the coming season and get excited with our new introductions in the pot & garden portfolio. From June 9th till June 18th we’ll show you our new creations online and offline. You’re welcome at our location at the Mijnsherenweg 15 (De Kwakel, Netherlands) or follow us online @HilverdaFlorist to see the latest updates and sparkling content.

Practical Information



Location: HilverdaFlorist, Mijnsherenweg 15, De Kwakel

When: June 9th until June 18th

Claim your time: Send an email to event@hilverdaflorist.com

or contact your sales representative

Visit us online: www.HilverdaFlorist.com and @HilverdaFlorist





*Due to the COVID-19 outbreak we’ve taken precautionary measures to guarantee a comfortable and safe visit.