Alstroemeria: The Peruvian Lily

Native to the cool mountains of South America, the Alstroemeria, also known as the Inca Lily or Peruvian Lily, makes an exceptionally versatile and reliable cut flower.

Alstroemeria flowers get their name from the naturalist who introduced them into Europe around the 18th century, Baron Clas Alströmer. The native species can be split into two types, the summer growing ones which are native to Brazil, and the winter growing ones which are native to Chile. Most modern commercial varieties are hybrids of these two types and can be grown year-round.

Despite their seemingly delicate flowers, Alstroemerias are one of the most resilient and long-lasting cut flowers. They can be stored dry in a cold environment for up to four weeks from harvest and can last up to another fourteen days in the vase on top of that, assuming that you provide the correct care and handling of course. This resilience makes it possible to ship Alstroemeria from far away distances via sea freight.

