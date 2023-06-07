Garden Roses: Romantic Elegance

Garden roses have increased in popularity over recent years, especially for events such as weddings, but what exactly is a garden rose? Well, they are essentially roses which have a unique aesthetic, typified by a central mass of clustered petals surrounded by a loose halo of outer petals.

Until recently, this type of rose could only be found in gardens, but breeders have succeeded in developing varieties which retain this beautiful floral form with the required characteristics of commercially grown cut flower.

Reminiscent of English gardens, and Jane Austen, these roses will add lashings of romance to any wedding venue. Adding to their appeal, garden roses are often fragrant, which makes them perfect for bridal bouquets and boutonnieres alike because who wouldn’t want their groom to smell like a rose and resemble Mr. Darcy on their wedding day?

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LivRio Magazine May 2023, powered by FloraLife