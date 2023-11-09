El Niño & Colombia: What Does it Mean to the Colombian Flower Industry?

Sometimes we hear mention of El Niño in the weather report and all of the effects it is having on the weather outside our front door, but have you ever wondered what is El Niño really? What does it mean for all of us and how it might impact the flower biz?

El Niño is a phase of a natural climate pattern (opposite of La Niña) occurring across the tropical Pacific Ocean that swings back and forth every 2-7 years on average. The length of these cycles is completely unpredictable, but the impacts on global weather patterns are undeniable. El Niño’s warmer waters influence weather patterns, for Colombia’s climate and environment, though it’s not certain what may develop, there are many possible scenarios of weather-related issues that can happen during an El Niño period. Here are some examples:

Drought

El Niño is often associated with reduced rainfall in Colombia, particularly in the northern and central regions. This can lead to drought conditions, which can have a severe impact on agriculture, water availability, and hydroelectric power generation. Reduced rainfall during El Niño can also increase the risk of wildfires.

