Somerdale Celebrates Festive Holiday Season With Fizz And Fruit! Somerdale Celebrates Festive Holiday Season With Fizz and Fruit

Shoppers at over 1,700 retail stores across the United States will be able to enjoy the festive holiday season with two celebratory cheeses from Somerdale International that offer both fizz and fruitiness.

Appearing in-store, in time for Thanksgiving, will be Somerdale’s famous Champagne Cheddar. A premium classic English Cheddar infused with the subtle fruitiness of champagne, this complex cheese has a creamy texture and is perfect for any celebration or that special Festive cheeseboard. Alternatively, it can be enjoyed with your favourite glass of bubbly at any time!

Available in eye-catching 4.4lb green waxed wheels for the deli, Somerdale’s Champagne Cheddar is sure to entice those cheese lovers looking to put an extra sparkle into their festive celebrations.

Complementing the Champagne Cheddar this holiday season will be Somerdale’s Wensleydale & Cranberries. This classic combination of plump, juicy cranberries blended with authentic English Wensleydale, creates a great tasting sweet and juicy cheese. Wensleydale & Cranberries makes for a wonderful dessert cheese when served with sweetened or ginger crackers or paired with a glass of bubbly or a well-bodied Port.

Available in suitably celebratory Burgundy waxed 4.96lb deli wheels or 5.3oz pre-packed retail portions, Somerdale’s Wensleydale & Cranberries will be perfect for those looking for a cheese that delivers a fruity taste sensation this festive season.

Alan Jenkins, Director at Somerdale International commented, “Our specially selected, limited edition, festive cheeses are set to give celebratory cheeseboards a touch of fizz and fruit this holiday season. US cheese lovers are increasingly widening their repertoire when it comes to speciality cheese not least when celebrating the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holidays. As such, our Champagne Cheddar and Wensleydale & Cranberries, which are now appearing in stores across the States, we believe will be perfect for those looking to add a special, luxurious twist to their festive food celebrations.”



Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British and Irish cheese & dairy products. Founded in 1990, today Somerdale exports cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British and Irish, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

