Somerdale Enhances its ‘Spooktacular Range’ of Halloween Cheeses

Following the success last year of its scarily moreish Bloody Good Cheddar! Somerdale is adding to its ‘spooktacular range’ of Halloween cheeses with the creation of a new Wensleydale with Pumpkin Spice. The enhanced range especially created for ‘trick or eating!’ this Fall is starting to appear in the cheese cases of over 700 major supermarkets right across the United States.

The new Wensleydale with Pumpkin Spice combines a creamy, unrinded, Wensleydale (one of England’s oldest cheeses first made by monks in the north of England around the 11th century) with a specially created pumpkin spice blend of ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. The natural acidity and sweetness of the white cheese pairs perfectly with the warmth of the pumpkin spice creating a taste sensation. The new cheese will be available in vibrant pumpkin orange waxed 5.3oz truckles that will deliver real standout appeal to any cheese case.

Back by popular demand this Halloween will also be Somerdale’s great tasting and ghoulishly fun Bloody Good Cheddar!. Now available in 7oz black waxed ‘coffin shaped’ truckles the scarily moreish Bloody Good Cheddar! is a traditionally made mature, deep red, cheddar. A cheddar aged to perfection delivering sweet notes that overlay a bold, robust flavor profile that will leave taste buds craving for more.

Alan Jenkins, Director at Somerdale International commented, “Our enhanced range of ‘spooktacular’ cheeses with their distinctive flavours and vibrant packaging are set to bring fun and theatre to supermarkets across the States this Halloween. Whether it be the classic Halloween taste of our new Wensleydale with Pumpkin Spice or the deep red colour and aged flavor profile of our Bloody Good Cheddar! we believeboth will be cheeses that consumers will want to sink their teeth into!

“A key part of our mission at Somerdale is to make speciality cheese fun and more approachable and in doing so we aim to make the category more appealing to new consumer entrants. Halloween is the perfect time to generate incremental sales and we believe that our limited edition seasonal range will not only be at the heart of some unforgettably spookily themed cheese cases but also help kick start cheese sales in the run up to the all-important festive holiday period.”

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British and Irish cheese & dairy products. Founded in 1990, today Somerdale exports cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British and Irish, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/