Strengthening Michigan’s Ornamental Horticulture Industry

The Michigan State University (MSU) Extension ornamental horticulture team aims to provide greenhouse, nursery and Christmas tree growers with information to reduce the risks and increase production efficiency. Of those who attended a select 12 MSU Extension events, respondents reported that:

90% of green industry operations intend to make changes because of programming.

of green industry operations intend to make changes because of programming. 83% of people indicated moderate to significant knowledge gain on topics because of programming.

of people indicated moderate to significant knowledge gain on topics because of programming. 47,613 acres are impacted by intended changes.

acres are impacted by intended changes. 4,750 participants attended programs developed by the ornamental horticulture team.

participants attended programs developed by the ornamental horticulture team. 463 stakeholder consultations took place.

stakeholder consultations took place. 239,185 people benefited from 46 articles, 9 interviews and 6 videos. .

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Michigan State University (MSU) Extension