Ball Seed Exclusives Among UGA Classic City Award Winners

The University of Georgia announced its Classic City Award Winners for 2023. This collection represents the plants in different categories that have received the best ratings throughout the growing season from June through September 2023 and are still going strong, according to UGA Trial Gardens.

Congratulations to these Ball Seed Exclusives!

Zinnia Zesty™ Yellow from Ball Ingenuity

The judges were highly impressed with the continuous stream of tall blooms all season. “These gigantic doubles are perfect for a bright, sunny border or cut flower garden. The plants showed resistance to mildew.”

