Ball Seed Exclusives Among UGA Classic City Award Winners

Ball Seed Floral October 17, 2023

The University of Georgia announced its Classic City Award Winners for 2023. This collection represents the plants in different categories that have received the best ratings throughout the growing season from June through September 2023 and are still going strong, according to UGA Trial Gardens.

Congratulations to these Ball Seed Exclusives!

Zinnia Zesty™ Yellow from Ball Ingenuity

The judges were highly impressed with the continuous stream of tall blooms all season. “These gigantic doubles are perfect for a bright, sunny border or cut flower garden. The plants showed resistance to mildew.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Ball Seed

Related Articles

Floral

2020 Edition Of THRIVE Is Here – Regional Landscape Solutions Now Available From Ball Seed

Ball Seed Floral February 21, 2020

The key to landscape design success is putting the right plant in the right place. To help drive that message home, greenhouse businesses that supply professional landscapers should provide plant recommendations for their specific region. Now thanks to Ball Seed, the nation’s leading horticultural distributor, expert plant advice is at your fingertips with the release of the 2020 edition of THRIVE Landscape Solutions.