Hearn Kirkwood Issues Safety Alert on Undeclared Soy and Milk in Various Croissant Sandwiches

JESSUP, MD – Hearn Kirkwood of Jessup, Md., is issuing a voluntary recall of 5,895 clamshell containers of various Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify the following allergens in the product: soy and milk. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.

The affected sandwiches were distributed from October 20, 2023 and November 3, 2023, in the states of: Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

BRAND ITEM

DESCRIPTION UPC PACK / SIZE LOT CODE FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 1/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 6/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 JACK & OLIVE LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375795018 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 SPRIG &

SPROUT LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375797128 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

HAM & SWISS 766375261612 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 6/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other products distributed by Hearn Kirkwood are being recalled. Hearn Kirkwood is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredients suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.

Hearn Kirkwood takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes seriously. Hearn Kirkwood regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product. Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact: RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.

Pictures of the packaging labels.