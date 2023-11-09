Alpenrose Dairy Consolidating Operations with Larsen’s Creamery; Equipment Assets on Offer from Harry Davis & Company

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — One year ago, Alpenrose announced the acquisition of Larsen’s Creamery, which will serve as the future production site for the Alpenrose dairy business, as well as allow the iconic century-old company to expand into the butter category. The move will take place in January of 2024 and includes installation of new equipment for enhanced efficiency as production of its staples including milk, butter, and sour cream will be manufactured under one roof.

Alpenrose offers a full complement of butter, sour cream, and fluid dairy products throughout the Pacific Northwest. “We know generations of families have grown up with Alpenrose and we’re building toward the future,” states Josh Reynolds, General Manager for Alpenrose. “We’re excited to merge operations and ensure our place as Portland’s hometown dairy for generations to come.”

Most of the production equipment at the current Portland location will be sold at public auction by Harry Davis & Company, the dairy industry’s leading global market maker. This facility produces numerous dairy products including cottage cheese, sour cream, ice cream and fluid milk products. The equipment is scheduled for an online auction January 29 through February 1, 2024, at www.HarryDavis.com.

“Even though Alpenrose is an historic brand, their surplus assets are modern with a long remaining useful life. We expect high interest and competition from the global dairy industry for the equipment,” said Lenny Davis, CEO of Harry Davis & Company. “Not only do we have standard dairy processing and packaging assets on the auction block, but rarely available cultured products equipment will be included in the equipment sale campaign. I expect participation from North American processors as well as from dairy processors throughout South America and Europe.”

About Harry Davis & Company

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania since 1955, Harry Davis & Company is a third-generation family business providing industry-leading asset valuations, business strategy, and facility sales in dozens of industries including dairy, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, and consumer personal care products. Harry Davis & Company are The Food & Beverage Market Makers, bringing buyers and sellers together to achieve maximum results. Visit www.HarryDavis.com for more information.

About Alpenrose

Portland-based Alpenrose began in 1916, when Swiss born Florian Cadonau delivered milk in three-gallon cans by horse-drawn wagon to local families. Alpenrose is known for providing the finest and freshest local dairy products to area grocers, restaurants, and manufacturers. In 2019, Smith Brothers Farms welcomed Alpenrose into its northwest dairy family, strengthening production and bringing together two century-old family dairies with strong community ties. Alpenrose offers a fresh take on home delivery by combining their farm-fresh dairy products with a growing selection of locally sourced produce, prepared foods, snacks, and refrigerated staples. Visit www.alpenrose.com.