Alpenrose Will Move Out Of Portland After Buying Another Dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen’s Creamery.

The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city.

The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more than a year amid plans by various developers to turn its roughly 51-acre property on Southwest Shattuck Road into a housing subdivision. The latest plans advanced to what’s known as a pre-application conference, an early development meeting with city officials, in early October, records show.

