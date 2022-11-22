British Cheesemaker Sells Company to Overcome Brexit Barriers

After Brexit and leaving the EU marketplace, many UK firms were faced with financial problems.

British cheesemaker Simon Spurrell is one of them.

He is the managing director of the Macclesfield-based Cheshire Cheese Company, founded in 2010.

In 2021, the first year of Brexit-related business operations, Spurrell says the Cheshire Cheese Company lost £240,000 in wholesale and consumer business in Europe, and expects another £350,000 to be lost this year.

