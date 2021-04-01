Cheshire Cheese Boss Told to Look at US and Canada Markets Rather Than EU

Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of Cheshire Cheese Company, has been told by the environment minister to seek out US and Canada markets rather than the European Union (EU).

In an unexpected meeting with Victoria Prentis this week, MP for North Oxfordshire and parliamentary under-secretary of state for farming, fisheries and food, Spurrell was advised to look at “emerging markets” across the Atlantic.

According to the Guardian, the cheese company owner said the past three months had been among the worst in his career, as his business with the EU was brought to a stop due to the additional costs and paperwork caused by Britain’s departure from the bloc.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo News