Brexit Shuts Off Market for English Cheese Truckles

MATLOCK, England – An English company that has long been selling its wax-coated mini barrels of cheese directly to European consumers says it can no longer do so because of Brexit, pushing it to consider new investment in France.

Last year The Cheshire Cheese company sold 180,000 pounds ($247,000) worth of artisan truckles — the traditional name for cheese shaped like a barrel — to European Union customers, but Managing Director Simon Spurrell says that is no longer possible.

“That’s completely gone. At the moment we’ve had to just switch that light out,” said Spurrell, surrounded by milking cows at the company’s creamery near Matlock, northern England.

