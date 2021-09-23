Irish Smoked Salmon Producer Says it’s Now Cheaper to Send Fish to America Than The UK Due to Brexit Costs

One of the most respected smoked salmon producers in Ireland said it has become cheaper to send cured fish to America than the UK due to additional costs caused by Brexit.

Hederman, which has supplied smoked salmon to the likes of Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, and the Rick Stein Group, said it might have to scrap UK deliveries altogether in 2022 if new health certification rules are brought in.

Already, new admin fees and customs charges means shipping products to the UK from Ireland costs an extra €23 (£19) per delivery.

