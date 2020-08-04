Alpenrose Announces New Home Delivery Service Bringing ‘Doorstep Delivery’ Back to Portland and Vancouver Families

ORTLAND, ORE. – Alpenrose announces the August 5 launch of its Home Delivery service, serving families from Wilsonville to Vancouver, Hillsboro to Troutdale. In an effort to socially distance and limit grocery store trips during COVID-19, more families are embracing online shopping, curbside pick-up, and home delivery for their routine grocery shopping needs.

“We love being Portland’s hometown dairy,” states Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose. “It’s been nearly 40 years since our trucks delivered fresh milk to the area and we are ready to bring back a new, modern twist on home delivery. We are partnering with Northwest brands you know and love to bring the freshest flavors and products right to your doorstep.”

In addition to dairy favorites, customers can shop for popular local brands including Tillamook, Franz Bakery, Spielman Bagels and Portland Coffee Roasters, as well as special artisan brands and seasonal food items.

In 2019, Smith Brothers Farms acquired Alpenrose strengthening Northwest dairy production and bringing together two century-old, family dairies. “Our home delivery service in Seattle has nearly doubled since March, and we are proud to serve more than 65,000 households each week,” states Dustin Highland, president and CEO, Smith Brothers Farms.

How it Works: A Milkman With A Modern Twist

Unlike milkman deliveries from the past, Alpenrose Home Delivery is fully digital with a mobile app to make it fun and easy to order farm-fresh milk and local groceries. There are no service or subscription fees or contracts and customers can pause or cancel anytime, at no charge.

1. Set up an account at http://www.alpenrose.com

2. Shop milk and more. Fill your cart with fresh milk, dairy and other essentials.

3. Enjoy! A milkman or milkwoman will fill your Alpenrose porch box each week.

About Alpenrose

Portland-based Alpenrose began in 1916, when Swiss born Florian Cadonau delivered milk in three-gallon cans by horse-drawn wagon to local families. Now with 150 employees, Alpenrose is known for providing the finest and freshest local dairy products. In 2019, Smith Brothers Farms welcomed Alpenrose into its northwest dairy family; strengthening production and bringing together two century-old, family dairies with strong community ties. Alpenrose offers a fresh take on home delivery by combining farm-fresh dairy products, with select Northwest-inspired pantry staples. Visit http://www.alpenrose.com