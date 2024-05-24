DoorDash Canada and Actress Catherine Reitman Partner to Champion On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Canada

TORONTO — DoorDash Canada announced a partnership with Ultimate Workin’ Mom, Catherine Reitman, in support of DoorDash’s on-demand grocery delivery service. Catherine has joined forces with DoorDash to emphasize the benefits of spending less time in stores and more quality time with loved ones.

Known as the creator, executive producer, and star of Workin’ Moms, a Canadian sitcom inspired by her own experiences as a mother of two, Catherine Reitman has worked hand-in-hand with DoorDash to curate two distinct grocery lists tailored for both working professionals and busy parents, making weekly grocery shopping effortless.

Workin’ Mom or Dad? Save endless time with a few clicks of a button!

Working Professional – Your weekly grocery order is ready for you!

Through this partnership, consumers can shop the curated grocery lists developed by Catherine Reitman directly on DoorDash, thanks to its wide selection of grocery store offerings including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills. DoorDash users can build their grocery basket throughout the week, adjust on the fly and seamlessly place a full grocery order within minutes, saving countless hours of commuting, shopping, and hassle from your week.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Catherine Reitman to showcase DoorDash’s grocery offerings and help Canadians streamline their busy schedules,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. “At DoorDash, our unwavering commitment is to provide convenience to consumers. Through features like the ability to make substitutions and build your weekly grocery basket over time, we’re dedicated to simplifying the lives of busy Canadians with the click of a button.”

“As a working mom, I understand the importance of reclaiming time from busy schedules and the value of convenient, fast and reliable grocery delivery,” said Catherine Reitman. “By partnering with DoorDash and offering curated grocery lists, Canadians can get back to spending more time with loved ones and enjoy effortless weekly grocery delivery.”

DoorDash’s grocery service is designed to offer unparalleled convenience, speed, and ease for Canadians’ weekly on-demand grocery needs, without the hassle of going into a store and standing in long queues. With a vast selection of thousands of grocery items available for delivery, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, and pantry staples, DoorDash ensures that shoppers can find everything they need with ease.

Whether you’re in between meetings, soccer games or enjoying quiet moments with your family, DoorDash is ready to bring your weekly groceries directly to your door with flexible service and known quality. For new DoorDash grocery shoppers, Canadians can get 40% off (up to $25) on their first two grocery orders of $50 or more using code GETFRESH40 until May 20.

