AC Davis High School Junior Takes Top Prize in WAEF Art Contest

Wenatchee, Washington — This year, the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) is proud to announce the 2024 Year of the Apple Art Contest winning recipients. Forty-two art pieces were submitted from various high schools, including Cascade, Wenatchee, Eastmont, AC Davis, Wapato, Kiona-Benton, and Grandview. The submissions came from 9th to 12th grade students and were created using colored pencils, acrylic paint, watercolors, gouache paint, pencil, ink pen, and oil paint. The judges for this year were LaVerne Bergstrom, Lars Hakensen, and Geraldine Warner. They selected the winners, including the grand prize winner and second and third place winners. Each winner’s high school art department received a $150 gift card to purchase art supplies. The winning artwork can be viewed at https://waef.org/year-of-the-apple-art-contest/

The grand prize winner was junior Ivette Valencia Montes from AC Davis High School. Her piece “Golden Days of Harvest” created with Prismacolor & pastel won her a $1,000 prize. The second place was awarded to sophomore Lucy Korzh from Eastmont High School for her piece “Grandma’s Kitchen” created with acrylic paint, for which she received a $500 prize. The third place was given to sophomore Anna Hirsch from Wenatchee High School for her piece “Generosity” created with oil pastels, earning her a $250 prize.

Dan Snipes from Corteva Agriscience said, “We at Corteva are not only proud to sponsor this event but also to publish the grand prize winner’s artwork, showcasing the intersection of art and agriculture. The art pieces that are submitted are fascinating and an excellent representation of our tree fruit industry.”

Annually, Corteva Agriscience produces a poster calendar featuring the grand prize winner’s artwork. The calendar is distributed to industry members throughout Central Washington. To receive a copy via the mail, please contact the WAEF office at (509) 663-7713.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry. Our mission is to impact lives through access to educational opportunities.