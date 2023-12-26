Carnations: Versatility & Beauty Incarnate!

Carnations are hands down, one the most versatile flowers a florist can rely on over the holiday season. As one of the oldest cultivated flowers in the world, they have been grown as far back as Roman times right up to the present day, carnations have been captivating humans for millennia and for good reason. Not only are they beautiful, but also long lasting, and often fragrant too.

Like chrysanthemums, carnations are available as standards, which have one large bloom per stem, or as sprays consisting of multiple small flowers on branching stems meaning they can be used in a wide variety of arrangements from delicate corsages to dramatic statement pieces, and of course everything in between.

Carnations are available in a vast array of hues, from antique pinks to bright red and vivid purple, so whether your holiday aesthetic is soft and romantic, classic and bright, or technicolor, you will find the perfect carnation to suit the mood.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife