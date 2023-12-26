Carnations: Versatility & Beauty Incarnate!

FloraLife Floral December 26, 2023

Carnations are hands down, one the most versatile flowers a florist can rely on over the holiday season. As one of the oldest cultivated flowers in the world, they have been grown as far back as Roman times right up to the present day, carnations have been captivating humans for millennia and for good reason. Not only are they beautiful, but also long lasting, and often fragrant too.

Like chrysanthemums, carnations are available as standards, which have one large bloom per stem, or as sprays consisting of multiple small flowers on branching stems meaning they can be used in a wide variety of arrangements from delicate corsages to dramatic statement pieces, and of course everything in between.

Carnations are available in a vast array of hues, from antique pinks to bright red and vivid purple, so whether your holiday aesthetic is soft and romantic, classic and bright, or technicolor, you will find the perfect carnation to suit the mood.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Total Quality Management Research Guides Postharvest Quality Success

Terril A. Nell – Professor of Floriculture Emeritus University of Florida Floral August 5, 2022

Flower losses of 20 – 30% are reported as flowers move from growers to retail outlets and to consumers. High quality, long-lasting flowers are among the highest priorities when consumers make floral purchases. Imagine the impact on your profit if you could reduce your shrink to 5% or less. Well, you can! Care and handling research in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and other countries has provided guidelines for maintaining long lasting flowers.

Floral

Sunflowers: Stars of the Fall

FloraLife Floral September 23, 2022

Mainly native to the Americas, sunflowers belong to the same plant family as Chrysanthemums, and Gerberas. Their Latin name, Helianthus, comes from the Greek words for sun, Helios, and flower, Anthos. This is due to the Sunflower’s habit of facing towards the sun and tracking its path throughout the day.