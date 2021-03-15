Interplant Roses Launches Top 100 Spray Roses Guide

Interplant Roses Floral March 15, 2021

We proudly present you with a guide to our top 100 world leading Spray Roses! This beautiful new edition is a sequel to our previous ‘Ultimate Handbook for spray roses’.

The new version of the now famous spray rose manual contains a wide collection of various types of spray roses, clearly grouped by colour and with a proven history of commercial success. The spray roses of Interplant are available year-round, highly versatile to use and are characterised by their rich diversity of colours and shapes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Interplant Roses

