MamaMancini’s to Launch Mama’s Creations, a New International Deli Foods Platform Brand, at IDDBA 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the launch of Mama’s Creations, a new international deli foods platform brand, at IDDBA 2023 taking place June 4-6, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Mama’s Creations is a new platform brand in the MamaMancini’s portfolio, serving to broaden the Company’s product offering and enable entry into the branded prepared foods space for international cuisine –examples of new products being launched under the Mama’s Creations family of brands include General Tso’s Chicken, vegetarian Chana Masala, Beef Fajitas, Korean-Inspired Meatballs and more.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said: “As we continue our rapid evolution into a first-of-kind national deli solutions company, we are thrilled to announce Mama’s Creations. This gives us the opportunity to launch an incredibly wide array of in-demand products into grocers nationwide, staying true to our vision of fresh, clean and easy to prepare meals, further enabling us to drive incremental SKUs into our grocer customers.

“In order to better reflect our transition into a national deli solutions platform company, at our next annual meeting we will pursue a corporate name change to Mama’s Creations, along with a ticker change to MAMA, which we have currently reserved with NASDAQ. While the consumer facing MamaMancini’s brand will remain unchanged, the Mama’s Creations corporate brand name will enable us to honor our original MamaMancini’s Italian food recipes, while reflecting our expansion into a variety of new international and differentiated deli foods products.

“IDDBA is the premier tradeshow in our industry and the perfect timing to launch Mama’s Creations, giving us the opportunity to introduce the platform to hundreds of Tier-1 retail, wholesale and convenience stores as well as major independents. We look forward to meeting with attendees at booth 1300 to share a taste of our exciting new brand platform,” concluded Michaels.

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA membership includes more than 1,500 companies ranging from small independents to the world’s largest corporations. IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities. To learn more, please visit https://www.iddba.org.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.