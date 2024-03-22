Case Study: Thermal Management Solution for Large Commercial Bakery

Supermarkets strive to craft fresh and unique baked goods to bolster their brands. Any downtime in the baking process can turn away customers at the door.

One of the largest commercial bakeries for supermarkets, which supplies 19 US states and parts of Canada, had repeated failures in its electric enclosures’ air conditioners, which were breaking down throughout its plants. To overcome this issue, the bakery sought a reliable thermal management solution that could function effectively in hot and dusty environments.

The search for the ideal solution brought the bakery to Pfannenberg, who conducted a plant survey to identify the central problem — many A/C units were undersized for ambient air temperature and heat loads generated for the enclosures. Increased temperature in the electrical cabinet during summer months reduced component life and overheated the enclosure.

