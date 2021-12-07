Government of Canada Backs Forward-Looking Company’s Powerful Initiative to Reduce Emissions Through Optimization of the Dairy Supply Chain

ST. JOHN’S, NL – Canada’s cleantech entrepreneurs are proving their power to take on today’s environmental challenges. Working in partnership with innovative companies, the Government of Canada is supporting the growth of a greener economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $1.5 million in St. John’s-based Milk Moovement through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the second SDTC investment in Milk Moovement and part of a continuing collaboration that is helping the company advance its cloud-based software to connect all players in the raw milk supply chain.

Milk Moovement is a graduate of SDTC’s Seed Fund for early-stage entrepreneurs who have gained solid ground and are ready to scale up. The company used previous funding to support the development of its cloud-based software to improve the efficiency of the dairy supply chain through features like transport monitoring, production tracking, quality monitoring and route optimization, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of dairy trucks.

Milk Moovement will use the latest SDTC investment to advance its route optimization and milk quality matching initiative, employing artificial intelligence and data-enabled analysis to manage and optimize the movement of raw milk from supplier to customer.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, greener and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Today’s investment will help grow our economy and support Canada’s ability to meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.