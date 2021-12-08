Hart Dairy Secures $20M Investment to Fuel Pasture-Raised and Grass-Fed 365 Days Per Year Dairy Movement

WAYNESBORO, Ga. – Hart Dairy, the ethically driven, largest single-source producer of pasture-raised and grass-fed 365 days per year milk in North America, announces it has successfully raised a $20 million investment to advance the long-term trajectory of the company. The funding round includes a $13 million lead investment by KAL Investment Group to cultivate the continued growth of the premium dairy producer. Hart Dairy will utilize the capital to further expand its better-for-you dairy products through farm acquisitions and strategic marketing plans to drive sales, while nurturing the dairy’s humane treatment of animals, better nutrition and regenerative farming practices.

“I am thrilled we have raised in excess of $20 million in funding,” said Tim Connell, chief executive officer for Hart Dairy. “These funds allow us to provide more marketing support as we drive sales velocity on a per-store basis and allow us to purchase farms as part of our farm roll-up strategy. I am very excited about Hart Dairy’s future as we continue to accelerate our business plans and product innovation throughout the U.S. dairy landscape.”

This latest announcement follows Hart Dairy’s recent addition of two new members to its executive team, with Olga Longan serving as the chief finance officer and George Konovalov as the vice president of sales, who bring a collective 65 years of dairy industry experience to the company.

Hart Dairy is proud to offer premium milk products that are better for you, the cows and the planet, while continuing the innovation of its forward-thinking, industry-leading animal welfare practices. Hart Dairy milk products are receiving widespread acceptance within retailers since its new product launch in April 2021, with authorizations and placements in more than 1,900 retail locations as the company continues its expansion plans across the country. For more information on Hart Dairy, its happy cows and milk products, visit www.hartdairy.com.

About Hart Dairy

Hart Dairy has redefined the grass-fed dairy standard through its production of premium pasture-raised and grass-fed 365 days per year milk products. Located in Waynesboro, Georgia, Hart Dairy sits on more than 4,000 acres of pristine farmland and is the largest single-source producer of pasture-raised and grass-fed milk in North America. The farm boasts happy cows that roam free, are never confined and are grass-fed 365 days a year in a Certified Humane®, non-GMO environment. Under the guidance of Dr. Richard Watson, a pioneer in world-class grazing and pasture-based techniques, Hart Dairy passionately combines animal welfare and better-for-you dairy products with truly on-pasture, grass-fed cows. For more information, visit www.hartdairy.com.