IDFA Expands Executive Team Roles for Tom Wojno, Becky Rasdall, and Colin Newman, and Recognizes Retirement of Executive Neil Moran

IDFA adds Becky Rasdall to the Executive Team and expands the responsibilities of Tom Wojno and Colin Newman

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announced new roles and responsibilities for three members of the association’s executive team today, as well as the retirement of IDFA’s longtime senior vice president of finance and administration, Neil Moran. Additional details on the staff changes announced today are below.

Tom Wojno adds the title of Chief Operating Officer to his current title of Senior Vice President, Innovation and Member Advancement.

As chief operating officer and senior vice president of innovation and member advancement, Wojno’s role expands to include management of IDFA’s financial and administrative duties, including the association’s human resources and information technology, while continuing to lead the development of strategies to enhance IDFA services, expand its membership, and develop new growth opportunities. Since joining IDFA in 2017, Wojno has led steady growth in IDFA’s total membership and created a host of new and refreshed programs and events that have delivered consistent growth in revenue. Before joining IDFA, Wojno served as vice president of member value and strategy for the National Restaurant Association and as vice president of resource development for America’s Promise, an alliance organization built by General Colin Powell to support better outcomes in education. Wojno received a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational communication from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn. For more details on Wojno, see his biography.

Becky Rasdall has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Trade and Workforce Policy.

As senior vice president of trade and workforce policy, Rasdall joins IDFA’s executive team to lead IDFA’s People efforts, including the Women in Dairy initiative, as well as IDFA’s workforce-related policy portfolio. Additionally, Rasdall will continue to lead IDFA’s trade and international affairs work. Since joining IDFA in July 2020 as vice president of trade policy and international affairs, Rasdall has directed IDFA’s advocacy on international trade and supply chain policy issues impacting the global competitiveness of U.S. dairy products. In 2023, Rasdall took on additional responsibilities leading IDFA’s Women in Dairy initiative and will expand her role to better integrate IDFA’s people and workforce priorities with the association’s policy and programming strategy.

Before she joined IDFA, Rasdall served as a Senior Advisor with the Foreign Agricultural Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a Deputy Director for Agricultural Affairs in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Rasdall holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Warwick in England, and a bachelor’s degree in international political science from Hope College in Michigan. She speaks German and Spanish. For more details on Rasdall, see her biography.

Colin Newman adds the title of Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, to his current title of Chief of Staff.

As senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief of staff, Newman’s role expands to include the organization’s key initiatives, program development, day-to-day operations of the Executive Office, and as strategist and consultant to colleagues and IDFA members. As IDFA’s chief of staff, Newman executes on the strategic priorities of president and CEO, Michael Dykes, D.V.M, and as the executive office’s liaison with IDFA members and members of the IDFA Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards. He also leads IDFA’s NextGen Program, the IDFA Political Action Committee and all grassroots political activities. Newman joined IDFA in 2017 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where he served as manager for corporate relations. Before that, he worked at Morgan Meredith & Associates, a fundraising firm on Capitol Hill, where he fundraised for members of Congress, PACs and nonprofits. Newman earned a bachelor’s degree in management at Gettysburg College. For more details on Newman, see his biography.

Neil Moran, IDFA’s senior vice president of finance and administration, has moved into a part-time role and will officially retire on June 30, 2024.

In January 2024, after more than 15 years leading IDFA’s financial and accounting activities, as well as those related to human resources, information technology, administration, and trade shows, Moran announced he would retire later in the year and began transitioning into a part-time role. Moran joined IDFA in 2007 as the association’s vice president of finance and administration and was promoted to senior vice president shortly thereafter. For many years, he led IDFA’s trade show efforts, including a successful partnership with PACK EXPO and the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI). Prior to joining IDFA, Moran served as chief financial officer for the National Capital Revitalization Corporation and the RLA Revitalization Corporation, where he provided financial guidance relating to valuation, pricing, and modeling of the corporations’ real estate development projects. Before that, Moran served as vice president of finance and CFO for Black’s Guide, Inc., a commercial real estate information service, where he guided the company through the acquisition phase, as well as its subsequent sale. As CFO and director of finance and administration for the National Center on Education and the Economy, Moran was responsible for all financial and administrative functions. Moran also served as the CFO for the Drug Policy Foundation, vice president of finance and administration for Sky Courier Network, and vice president of finance for the Aeromaritime Group. After graduating from Georgetown University, he began his career in the Washington, D.C., office of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Moran will fully retire by July 1, 2024. Many of his duties will be assumed by Wojno in his expanded role as COO.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.