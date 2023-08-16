Imagindairy Obtains Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for Animal-Free Dairy Protein

Imagindairy is an Israeli-based food tech startup that is reinvigorating the dairy industry by producing sustainable, animal-free dairy proteins that have the same bold flavor, functionality, mouthfeel and nutritional properties as those from bovine sources. Imagindairy combines the age-old art and science of precision fermentation with its proprietary AI platform, which integrates both advanced computational biology and molecular biology technologies, to enable mass-scale production at costs that are in line with traditional dairy, making mass-market adoption a feasible reality.

Imagindairy is announcing that it has obtained self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status for its animal-free dairy protein in accordance with the requirements laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for food. The novel ingredient underwent significant internal and external review and safety testing. The FDA has been notified of the ingredient’s self-affirmed GRAS status.

In tandem, Imagindairy is opening its new and improved headquarters near Haifa, Israel. The space has been custom-designed to support Imagindairy in its next phase of growth with state-of-the-art laboratories for research and development of ingredient solutions, a test kitchen for culinary and ingredient applications testing, and its own fully operational pilot line that allows for testing in conditions similar to those in large scale fermentation processes. The space will also serve as the company’s new headquarters with a variety of office spaces and shared workrooms.

Securing self-affirmed GRAS status is a pivotal step in the commercialization of Imagindairy’s animal-free dairy protein. GRAS status signifies that the ingredient is safe to be used in food and beverage products, providing a regulatory ‘green light’ for food and beverage manufacturers to partner with Imagindairy. This empowers the company to partner with food brands and manufacturers to bring animal-free versions of beloved dairy products like milk, cream cheese and yogurt to consumers nationwide.

Organizations interested in working with Imagindairy to develop animal-free dairy products can reach out to explore@imagindairy.com to learn more about product development opportunities. Imagindairy’s new offices are located near the city of Haifa, a region booming with high-tech companies.

