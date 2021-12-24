Lactalis Canada Makes $145K Value Donation to B.C. Food Banks in Support of Communities Impacted by Severe Flooding

TORONTO – Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada announced a donation of more than 34,000 family-sized yogourt tubs – the equivalent of 22 tonnes of Olympic yogourt – to various local food banks and charitable organizations including the Abbotsford Food Bank, CityReach Care, Lotus Light Charity, Quest Food Bank and the Richmond Food Bank to support communities impacted by the recent flooding disaster in British Columbia.

As part of Lactalis Canada’s support, the company has committed to a weekly product donation of its organic yogourt which is inspired by the true west coast spirit and made in Delta, B.C. The donation will continue until the end of 2021 to help offer support during this incredibly difficult time.

“From farms and properties completely washed away to loss of livestock and crippling supply chain issues impacting food availability, the people and communities of British Columbia have been deeply affected by the recent severe flooding events,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “Lactalis Canada’s purpose is to enrich and nurture the lives of Canadians and in this situation, and for us, that means doing whatever we can to get nutritious dairy products to all those impacted. Our thoughts continue to be with B.C. including our suppliers, partners and customers and our many dairy farmers in the region that have been particularly hard hit by this devastating event.”

Additionally, Lactalis Canada’s Foodservice division has also offered to donate dairy ingredients to local restaurants preparing complimentary meals for community members.

