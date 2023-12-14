Newtrient, MMPA Recipient of $6.2M Dairy Environmental Stewardship Grant

NOVI, Mich. – Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), in partnership with Newtrient and others, has been awarded a $6.2 million grant through the 2023 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

MMPA was one of 10 dairy cooperatives and industry partners to receive funding totaling $112 million. Announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the nearly $1 billion in funding targeted 81 partnership projects that incentivize environmental sustainability.

The investment in dairy’s environmental stewardship efforts aligns with MMPA’s commitment to cooperative social responsibility and sustainable business practices throughout the entire supply chain. The grant funding will be used to develop a farmer-focused project that will increase the adoption of methane-emissions-reducing Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation practices focused on manure management and feed management, with anticipated enrollment beginning in 2024.

“Dairy and agriculture have a unique role in the sustainability space,” said Doug Chapin, MMPA Board Chairman. “We’re honored to receive this funding so that as farmers, we can expand our commitment to sustaining our livelihoods for the next generation.”

As part of MMPA’s commitment to sustainability on the farm, MMPA members have participated in numerous sustainability focused projects with emphasis on soil health, feed efficiency and forage management. MMPA has adopted the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment, which is a demonstration of U.S. dairy’s long-standing values, and a pledge to uphold those values for today, tomorrow and the future. Learn more about MMPA’s sustainability commitment at https://www.mimilk.com/about-the-cooperative/social-responsibility/.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association

The Michigan Milk Producers Association–established in 1916–is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative and dairy processor serving dairy farmers throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana. In addition to a cheese plant in Indiana and a dairy product plant in Ohio, MMPA operates two SQF Level 3 dairy ingredient plants in Michigan, producing butter, nonfat dry milk powder, condensed skim milk, cream and whole milk powder.

About Newtrient

Newtrient was founded in 2015 with a mission to reduce dairy’s environmental footprint and make it economically viable to do so. Newtrient advances environmental technologies, products, and markets to help all farms voluntarily adopt climate-smart practices. With support from leading dairy companies, including Agri-Mark Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Michigan Milk Producers Association Inc., Prairie Farms, Select Milk Producers Inc., Southeast Milk Inc., Tillamook, United Dairymen of Arizona, and organizations including Dairy Management Inc. and National Milk Producers Federation, Newtrient serves as an environmental and technical resource to nearly all U.S. dairy farmers.