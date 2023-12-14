California Milk Processor Board Launches New “Get Real Inc.” Campaign with Desi Banks and Social Influencers to Encourage Authenticity

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), renowned for pioneering the iconic “got milk?” campaign, recently announced its latest advertising initiative – “Get Real Inc.” This campaign, designed to resonate with Californians, features actor and comedian Desi Banks, who joins forces with a crew of social media influencers. Together, they present innovative creations aimed at promoting authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by technology and artificiality.

To view the new campaign, visit gotmilk.com/getreal.

Get Real Inc. is positioned as a fictional start-up, with a mission inspired by a glass of real milk, that humorously highlights modern society’s increasing detachment from what’s real. In a world filled with technology and inventions that often take us further away from authenticity, Got Milk’s new campaign is a refreshing call to action, reminding us to cherish the virtues of being real.

The campaign’s featured influencers and their creations include:

Friendzone Bracelets by Gina Darling: Gina Darling, a model, host, gamer, and live stream personality from G4TV with a combined following of over 1M+ across social platforms, introduces “Friendzone Bracelets,” a playful yet insightful invention designed to navigate the complexities of relationships. The bracelets encourage open communication and redefine the boundaries of friendship and romance.

Gina Darling, a model, host, gamer, and live stream personality from G4TV with a combined following of over 1M+ across social platforms, introduces “Friendzone Bracelets,” a playful yet insightful invention designed to navigate the complexities of relationships. The bracelets encourage open communication and redefine the boundaries of friendship and romance. Moodwear by HOK: HOK, a dancer & creative director with a combined following of over 150K+ across social platforms, debuts “Moodwear,” a fashion-forward concept that changes colors based on your real emotions. This innovative line of apparel aims to foster a deeper connection between personal expression and genuine emotions.

HOK, a dancer & creative director with a combined following of over 150K+ across social platforms, debuts “Moodwear,” a fashion-forward concept that changes colors based on your real emotions. This innovative line of apparel aims to foster a deeper connection between personal expression and genuine emotions. Real Mail by Estefanni: Estefanni, a professional engineer, scientist, and host/personality from HBO Max’s Revengineers with a combined following of over 200K+ across social platforms, unveils “Real Mail,” a revolutionary application that utilizes AI to decode the true intentions behind emails. By cutting through the digital noise, Real Mail helps users decipher genuine sentiments, fostering authentic communication in the virtual realm.

Estefanni, a professional engineer, scientist, and host/personality from HBO Max’s Revengineers with a combined following of over 200K+ across social platforms, unveils “Real Mail,” a revolutionary application that utilizes AI to decode the true intentions behind emails. By cutting through the digital noise, Real Mail helps users decipher genuine sentiments, fostering authentic communication in the virtual realm. Thinking Cap by Wong Fu Productions: Wong Fu Productions, a pioneering digital creator team with a combined following of over 4M+ across social platforms, debuts a thinking cap that shows people what you’re really thinking by displaying it on your forehead, allowing for more authentic relationships and encourages people to be more present.

Wong Fu Productions, a pioneering digital creator team with a combined following of over 4M+ across social platforms, debuts a thinking cap that shows people what you’re really thinking by displaying it on your forehead, allowing for more authentic relationships and encourages people to be more present. Tru Blade by JonnyCakes: Jon Manganello aka JonnyCakes, a professional chef & reality personality from Netflix’s “Is It Cake?” with a combined following of over 2.5M+ across social platforms, introduces a knife that will tell the user if the food they are eating is real, allowing users to cut through any fakeness.

In addition to promoting realness, the CMPB is committed to supporting the future generation of California leaders and innovators by donating $100,000 to select Boys and Girls Clubs across the state.

Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board said, “Real milk isn’t just a beverage; it’s a natural source of essential nutrients, a symbol of authenticity, and a way to savor life’s real moments. This campaign reflects our commitment to fostering genuine relationships and supporting the future leaders of our communities.”

For more information about the Get Real Inc. campaign, please visit www.gotmilk.com/getreal. Stay connected by following @gotmilk on Instagram and TikTok.

About the CMPB

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous ‘got milk?’ campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The ‘got milk?’ trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.