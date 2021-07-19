Pittsburgh Restaurant Chain Eat’n Park Teams with Turner Dairy Farms to Create Smiley Cookie Milk

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two local mainstay companies are teaming up to bring new flavor to the area. A new flavor of milk that is.

Eat’n Park Restaurants and Turner Dairy Farms are launching their new, limited edition flavor — Smiley Cookie Milk. The Smiley Cookie Milk adds vanilla, icing and Smiley Cookie flavor for a sweet, rich and wholesome taste of the ‘Burgh.

“Smiley Cookie Milk tastes like dipping a Smiley Cookie in milk without the crumble-risk! This legen-dairy collaboration is delicious and tastes like icing, vanilla, and Smiley Cookie goodness!” says Amanda Giacobbi, director of marketing for Eat’n Park Hospitality Group’s Restaurant Division. “Of course, nothing brings a smile to your face quicker than a Smiley Cookie, but Smiley Cookie Milk sure does come close!”

