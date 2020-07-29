Pumpkin Spice Season is Here! Danone North America Seasonal Products to Fall For

Autumn will be here before we know it, which means it is time to welcome back everyone’s favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice!

Danone North America – maker of beloved brands including International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Oikos®, among others, is thrilled to share some of our delicious and unbe-leaf-able fall-inspired must-haves to enjoy this cozy time of year.

From caramel apple flavored dessert to pumpkin spice creamer and yogurt – Danone North America has you covered with a variety of dairy and plant-based options this fall season. But hurry – many of these festive flavors only come around once a year!