Pumpkin Spice Season is Here! Danone North America Seasonal Products to Fall For

Autumn will be here before we know it, which means it is time to welcome back everyone’s favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice!
Danone North America – maker of beloved brands including International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Oikos®, among others, is thrilled to share some of our delicious and unbe-leaf-able fall-inspired must-haves to enjoy this cozy time of year.
From caramel apple flavored dessert to pumpkin spice creamer and yogurt – Danone North America has you covered with a variety of dairy and plant-based options this fall season. But hurry – many of these festive flavors only come around once a year!
|**NEW** Silk Almond 0g Sugar Unsweet Pumpkin Spice Creamer NEW Limited Edition Silk Almond 0g Pumpkin Spice Unsweet Creamer blends the flavor of classic pumpkin spice with smooth almondmilk. It’s fall indulgence, without the guilt of holiday sugar! Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.29 per pint
|**NEW** Silk Almond Hint of Pumpkin Spice Beverage NEW Limited Edition Silk Almond Hint of Pumpkin Spice combines Silk’s delicious Almondmilk with notes of your favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice! Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.29 per half-gallon
|International Delight Zero Sugar Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer Another reason to celebrate the season—the creamy taste of pumpkin pie in your cup, minus the sugar. Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.79
|International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer is a fall-a-bration with the flavors of pumpkin and spice swirled in your cup—here for a limited time! Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.79
|Light & Fit Original Greek Pumpkin Pie and Toasted Marshmallow Nonfat Yogurt Get ready for sweater weather and fall flavors with Pumpkin Pie and Toasted Marshmallow – and what’s more, each 5.3-ounce cup has 12g of protein and 80 calories. Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $3.99 (4-pack, 2 of each flavor) The Light & Fit Pumpkin Pie flavor is also available as a single serve for an MSRP of $1.19
|Oikos Greek Pumpkin Pie Yogurt Limited Edition Oikos Greek Pumpkin Pie yogurt blends a classic fall spice with the creamy Greek yogurt taste that you know and love. Each 5.3oz cup has 11g of protein and 160 calories, offering delicious pumpkin pie taste with every spoonful. Availability: Available in August, nationwide for the seasonMSRP: $1.19
|So Delicious Dairy Free Caramel Apple Crumble Oatmilk Frozen Dessert So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Desserts are crafted with smooth, creamy oatmilk and blended with oat-of-this-world delicious flavors, so every spoonful is taste-bud approved. So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Dessert flavor is dairy-free, certified gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. The Caramel Apple Crumble flavor combines apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with a caramel swirl, creating a delicious and creamy frozen dessert – the perfect fall treat. Availability: Currently available nationwideMSRP: $5.49