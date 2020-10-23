QCS Purchasing and Quality Chekd Dairies Hold First-Ever Virtual QCS Leadership Conference

CHICAGO, Illinois — QCS Purchasing, LLC, and Quality Chekd Dairies, Inc., wrapped up their annual three-day QCS Leadership Conference on Thursday with an online awards presentation that recognized excellence in leadership, exceptional marketing, best collaborative efforts, and outstanding production and product quality. Due to COVID-19, this is the first year that the conference was held in a virtual environment.

According to QCS Purchasing President and CEO Ken Klug, “We were thrilled at the number of first-time participants at this year’s virtual conference, especially those who normally are unable attend our in-person event. Keeping our member-owners and supply partners connected and engaged is one of our primary roles at QCS, as it allows our community to address the complexities of the ever-changing food and beverage industry. And with consumer habits changing due to the pandemic, this connection has proven more important and valuable than ever.”

The 2020 QCS Leadership Conference provided an online forum where food and beverage manufacturers and suppliers from throughout the United States and South America could learn new information, ideas and strategies for remaining competitive in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. The conference theme “Connect. Communicate. Collaborate.” addressed the challenges the member-owners have in purchasing, production quality, food safety, human resources, and sales and marketing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them navigate the “new normal” as it develops.

The virtual conference featured industry updates, category outlooks, an informative keynote presentation from Peter Sheahan, consumer trends and a QCS State of the Union. Even though the three-day conference has ended, QCS and Quality Chekd will continue to keep their members and supply partners connected and engaged through additional virtual educational sessions, webinars and networking throughout the remainder of the year.

Members and supply partners earned recognition at the virtual awards presentation on the last day of the conference for outstanding service to the QCS community, marketing and collaboration excellence, and quality excellence.

Next year’s QCS Leadership Conference will be held at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 24-26, 2021. For more information about the QCS Leadership Conference, please visitwww.qcsleadershipconference.com.

About QCS Purchasing, LLC

QCS Purchasing, LLC, is a member-owned, managed not to generate a profit supply-chain solutions provider for the food and beverage industry. More than 150 national supplier-partners provide solutions in a wide variety of categories. By aggregating purchases of common supplies, QCS Purchasing provides members with access to high-quality goods and services at the lowest possible total cost. QCS Purchasing has nearly 500 member companies, and, since 2005, the number of purchases QCS Purchasing manages has continually increased year over year. To learn about QCS Purchasing, please visit QCSPurchasing.com.

About Quality Chekd Dairies, Inc.

Quality Chekd works on behalf of dairy processors by providing them with services to improve business success, as well as providing consumers with safe, delicious dairy products. Food safety is first, and Quality Chekd has established quality assurance (QA) measures and evaluations, laboratory resources, and employee training and planning that include and surpass government regulations. Members have access to human resources tools, marketing trends and information, and purchasing opportunities to help them maintain costs. All of these services are part of the Quality Chekd trademark, which signifies product excellence. For more information about the Quality Chekd organization or membership, please visit QChekd.com.