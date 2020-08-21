Rodgers’ Puddings New Product Release: Chocolate Peppermint Pudding

Chesapeake, VA – Rodgers’ Puddings – a pudding manufacturer will release in September 2020 their newest flavor: Chocolate Peppermint. With five main ingredients, their new pudding will be available in 3 sizes: 4 oz Grab n Go, 16 oz, and 5 pounds Food Service.

“We are very excited about our latest flavor,” said Rodgers’ Puddings Chief Puddin’ Pusher, Reggie Rodgers, also a 26-year Navy veteran. “The taste is like a melted Girl Scout Thin Mint…so chocolaty and pepperminty….so good.”

Rodgers’ Chocolate Peppermint Pudding is not a seasonal product but will be available year-round. “As one test taster said, “When something is this good, why should I have to wait until the holidays to partake of it?”

Case Pack: 12/4 OZ | 9 /16 OZ

About Rodgers’ Puddings

At Rodgers’ Puddings, we manufacture puddings in our own dedicated facility. Our first ingredient in our puddings are organic whole milk. The reason why is because this is how the Chief Puddin’ Pusher’s mom, Polly, made pudding. Simple ingredients, yet so good. Rodgers’ offers a selection of other flavors such as Banana Pudding Filling, Coconut, Mango, Chocolate, and Blueberry. The sizes offered are the same: 4 oz (single serve), 16 oz (family size), and 5 pounds (food service). Learn more at rodgerspuddings.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

