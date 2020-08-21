Pacific Seafood Reopens Closed Plant to Process Shrimp

Claudia Elliott, Curry Coastal Pilot Seafood August 21, 2020

Jobs at the modern seafood processing plant in the Port of Brookings Harbor were among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The $9.6 million plant built by BC Fisheries LLC in 2016 closed earlier this year, leaving 30-some people without jobs and 15 local shrimp trawlers without convenient access to a buyer. 

But recently the Clackamas-based Pacific Seafood  — which is one of the largest seafood companies in North America — took over the lease and reopened the plant to begin processing shrimp — at least for the remainder of the season. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Curry Coastal Pilot

Related Articles

Seafood

NaturalShrimp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Assets of Alder Aqua, LLC f/k/a VeroBlue Farms

August 12, 2020 NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Alder Aqua, formerly known as VeroBlue Farms in Webster City, Iowa, including but not limited to the real property, equipment, tanks, rolling stock, inventory, permits, contracts, customer lists and contracts and other such assets used in the operation of the Business.