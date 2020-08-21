Pacific Seafood Reopens Closed Plant to Process Shrimp

Jobs at the modern seafood processing plant in the Port of Brookings Harbor were among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $9.6 million plant built by BC Fisheries LLC in 2016 closed earlier this year, leaving 30-some people without jobs and 15 local shrimp trawlers without convenient access to a buyer.

But recently the Clackamas-based Pacific Seafood — which is one of the largest seafood companies in North America — took over the lease and reopened the plant to begin processing shrimp — at least for the remainder of the season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Curry Coastal Pilot