Thai Union Launches New Initiative to Decarbonize Thai Shrimp Supply Chain

BOSTON – Thai Union Group, the world’s seafood leader, has launched an innovative program to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the shrimp supply chain. The Shrimp Decarbonization initiative, which was developed in collaboration with global environmental organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Ahold Delhaize USA, marks a significant step towards more sustainable aquaculture practices.

The pilot program has a target of producing 1,000 metric tons of processed shrimp that is both lower impact and meets the highest product quality standards. The shrimp will be imported by Thai Union subsidiary, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, and fully traceable from hatchery to the final point of shipment. This initiative demonstrates Thai Union’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its ambition to lead the seafood industry towards a more sustainable future by driving towards its SBTi-approved 42 percent reduction in GHG emissions within its own operations and supply chain.

“Working alongside The Nature Conservancy allows us to pioneer a model of shrimp production that is not only more environmentally responsible but also economically viable. Our pilot program for 2024 is a testament to our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and setting new sustainability benchmarks in the seafood industry,” said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Thai Union. “The Shrimp Decarbonization program is not just about reducing emissions; it’s about transforming the shrimp industry into a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable sector. By proving that sustainable practices can lead to economic benefits, we aim to inspire and lead the way for the entire industry.”

The program’s primary focus is making on-farm investments to enhance efficiency and productivity, reduce energy usage and increase sourcing of sustainable feed ingredients. Together, feed and farm optimization are identified as the key drivers for achieving productivity gains and emissions reductions.

Following the pilot’s success, Thai Union plans to scale these efforts across other shrimp farms in Thailand and beyond. This expansion will introduce sustainable interventions to support the farms’ transition to more sustainable practices.

Ahold Delhaize USA, parent company of one of the largest grocery retail groups in the United States, is supporting the program. Two of its brands – Food Lion and Hannaford – have agreed to purchase shrimp from the program.

“Ahold Delhaize USA and each of our local brands is deeply committed to sustainability and responsible sourcing across the supply chain, and we take seriously our role in partnering with suppliers and other stakeholders to create innovative solutions to address climate change,” said Marc Stolzman, Chief Sustainability Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “The Shrimp Decarbonization initiative represents a big step forward in sustainable aquaculture. We are proud to partner on this project, which we believe has significant potential for the retail sector and further advances our work to enable healthier people and a healthier planet.”

The intervention packages, which are tailored for different farm types and can include installation of photovoltaic panels at the farms, will be implemented in two phases. These sustainability interventions are projected to reduce GHG emissions, showcasing the program’s potential to make a substantial environmental impact.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in the journey towards more sustainable seafood production. Through innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the Shrimp Decarbonization program is poised to set a new standard for the industry.

About Thai Union

Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 47 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world’s leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 136.2 billion (US$ 3,912 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The Company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, Hawesta, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ®BONE, UniQ®DHA and ZEAvita.

With a commitment to “Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans,” Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), and current Chair of Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS).

Thai Union’s ongoing leadership in sustainability has been taken to the next level with the announcement of SeaChange® 2030, the Company’s expanded sustainability strategy with more ambitious goals for people and planet. Through SeaChange®, the Company was recognized and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 10th consecutive year in 2023, ranked number one on the Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI) for the third consecutive time, listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, achieved a B rating from global environmental disclosure non-profit CDP, and was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the eighth straight year in 2023. Find out more about the Group’s sustainability strategy at https://www.seachangesustainability.org/