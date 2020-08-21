Inland Seafood Applies For HUD Grant as it Eyes Birmingham Expansion

An Atlanta seafood wholesaler is working with the city of Birmingham to apply for a Community Development Block Grant as it eyes expanding its operation in Ensley.

Inland Seafood is looking to expand and rehabilitate its facility in Birmingham to expand food production and add a culinary facility as well. The move is expected to create 46 new low- to moderate-income jobs that are full time.

The project was discussed at Birmingham’s Industrial Development Board meeting Monday. Inland Seafood did not respond to request for comment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Birmingham Business Journal