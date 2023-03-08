Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Easter Egg Nog is Back

(Tulare, CA) It’s BACK! Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s all-natural Easter Egg Nog is in select stores NOW!

Only fresh milk from the Rosa Brothers’ third-generation dairy farm and the finest of ingredients are used to create this divine treat. The delicious result is packaged in Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s signature quart-size glass bottles and topped with a decorative collar.

“Since 2018 we have been crafting our Easter Egg Nog, which continues to be a delicious way to celebrate Spring. Our customers are so excited to enjoy our Egg Nog not just once a year (at Christmas) but TWICE a year.” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “There really is nothing like it”

Easter Egg Nog is available at participating retailers now through mid-April.

YouTube links: https://youtu.be/848QTQVEDjs

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their milk and ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality milk and ice cream products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in more than 880 locations up and down the state of California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors, as well as a lactose-free option. Additional products include 20 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Saturday (closed each day 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” button at RosaBrothers.com.