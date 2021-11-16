Saputo Announces Appointments in Senior Management

Saputo Dairy November 16, 2021

Following a successful transition period, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lyne Castonguay as President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (USA), effective November 4, 2021.

Ms. Castonguay joined Saputo in February 2021 as Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (USA). She will continue to report to Mr. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America).

Further, the appointment of Ms. Leanne Cutts as President and Chief Operating Officer (International and Europe), which was announced previously, became effective on September 20, 2021.

