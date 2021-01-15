Shamrock Farms Launches New Vanilla Half & Half

Your morning cup of coffee just got sweeter! Phoenix company, Shamrock Farms, launched a brand-new and delicious Vanilla Cream Half & Half!

A blend of vanilla, Shamrock’s rich cream and pure, great-tasting milk from their family of local farms, coffee breaks are looking up in 2021 for shoppers who already know and love Shamrock’s superior taste.

Unlike other half and half, Shamrock Farms promises that it will never feather in hot drinks.

This is the first flavored half and half to join Shamrock’s portfolio of products, and is available in dairy cases at Redner’s, Safeway Albertsons, Weis and more retailers across the Southwest and mid-Atlantic.

About Shamrock Foods

Shamrock Foods Company specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of quality food and food-related products through a family of companies, including Shamrock Foods – one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors, and Shamrock Farms – one of the largest family-owned and -operated dairies nationwide. Shamrock Foods enjoys a strong presence in the western United States serving restaurant, hospitality and institutional foodservice customers. Through a commitment to going Beyond Delivery, Shamrock Foods provides a wide range of quality products and services to its diversified customer base through the dedicated effort of over 4,600 associates companywide.

To learn more about Shamrock Foods, visit www.shamrockfoodservice.com.