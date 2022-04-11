Shatto Milk Company Introduces Orange Dream Milk

Osborn, Mo. – Shatto Milk Company is releasing Orange Dream Milk on Monday via all stores that carry Shatto Milk, its farm store as well as via Shatto Home Delivery.

Orange Dream was one of the first products offered by Shatto Milk Company when it opened nearly 20 years ago. Due to ingredient supply issues, the Company had to stop offering the product about four years ago.

“We are very excited to bring one of our original flavors back to our customers. When we could no longer obtain ingredients to make the product to the quality we demand, we were unsure if we would ever be able to bring Orange Dream back. Today is truly a good day for us and all of our customers.” said Barbara Shatto.

If customers do not see the products in their stores, simply request Shatto products from your store manager.

For more information, follow Shatto on Instagram at @shattomilk, on Twitter at @shattomilk and on Facebook @shattomilk, or visit the website at www.shattomilk.com. For pictures of the limited edition products, their cows, bottling facility or to set up a visit to the farm, please contact them directly at 816-930-3862 or by email at matt@shattomilk.com. To place an order through Shatto’s Home Delivery Service, visit www.shattohomedelivery.com.

A variety of fun KC Cow apparel, and other items from Shatto Milk Company can be purchased at www.shatto.bigcartel.com and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

About Shatto Milk Company

Shatto Milk Company is a local family dairy farm that began bottling their own farm fresh milk and offering their very own cheese, butters and ice cream in June, 2003. The company has prided itself in offering the freshest and best tasting milk possible, while putting a fun twist on milk by offering fun flavors like Banana, Coffee, Root Beer, Cookies and Cream, and more. The Shatto family milks just under 500 cows and vertically integrates all bottles and delivers the milk that comes from their cows right here in Clinton County, Missouri. The Shatto’s also open their dairy to the public year-round and host more than 150k people a year for tours.