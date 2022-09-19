State, County Dairy Promoters Connect With Thousands of Consumers at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – More than 100 county dairy promoters and volunteers supported American Dairy Association North East’s dairy activities during the New York State Fair, connecting with thousands of consumers during the 13-day event.

“We appreciate the support of our county promotion committees and volunteers during all the dairy events during the state fair,” said ADA North East John Chrisman. “Because of them, we are able to have one-on-one conversations with many consumers and these personal connections are invaluable to building trust in dairy.”

Led by New York State Dairy Ambassador Gabriella Taylor, the promoters were involved in the annual butter sculpture unveiling, conducted multiple media interviews during the week, participated in the Dairy Day commodity parade and helped judge the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off celebrity milkshake contest.

More than 80 volunteers from 12 county dairy promotion committees also helped ADA North East staff the “Reset Yourself with Dairy” booth during the fair. The booth featured a giant display geared toward the Gen Z audience, reminding them to “let milk help you reach new heights,” with two sets of milk splash “wings” and a giant glass of chocolate milk for photo opportunities. The display also included a giant milk carton with a QR code fair-goers could scan to get additional dairy messaging.

Onondaga County Dairy Advocate Claire Robinson volunteered in the “Reset Yourself with Dairy” booth, and said, “I loved talking to kids my age about something I love so much, but it was a great opportunity to interact with people across all generations.”

“We’re so fortunate to have such a dedicated group of promoters who are willing to share our positive dairy stories,” added Chrisman.

###

Photo caption Gabby Taylor Interview: New York State Dairy Ambassador Gabriella Taylor conducts a media interview at the “Reset Yourself with Dairy” booth as part of American Dairy Association North East’s consumer outreach efforts at the New York State Fair.

Photo caption Erie County: Erie County, N.Y., dairy promoters visited with consumers at the “Reset Yourself with Dairy” booth at the New York State Fair.

