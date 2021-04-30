American DairyENGAGED Provides Dairy Farmers Tools to Connect With Consumers Online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Looking for quick, accurate information and visuals about modern dairy farming to easily share with consumers? American DairyENGAGED is here to help. American Dairy Association North East’s new social media resource was created to develop a dairy farming focused community to encourage meaningful engagement with consumers. Nearly 500 members strong, the page is on Facebook and can be followed on Instagram.

“American DairyENGAGED is designed for dairy farmers to efficiently and effectively share their stories,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We provide easily shareable, visually appealing and science-based content that will help farmers engage with consumers at any level – whether you’re a seasoned social media user, or just getting started.

“Research shows more than 50 percent of adults would ask a dairy farmer about their farming practices, if given the opportunity. American DairyENGAGED will provide the tools to help farmers make those connections,” Naczi added.

Naczi also noted it’s important for everyone to be part of the solution to better understand modern farming and how milk is produced. ADA North East is available to help but also encourages all farmers to work together to help consumers learn more.

Managed by ADA North East, American DairyENGAGED provides ready-to-share timely and relevant content, facts, stories and infographics, along with workshops and helpful tips. Monthly virtual live events include trainings, Twitter parties, and how-to’s aimed to motivate farmers to expand their engagement with consumers online.

Dairy farmer and American DairyENGAGED member Johanna Bossard of Barbland Dairy in Fabius, N.Y., said, “It’s so handy to have ready-to-go posts that I can share, and to have media resources already prepared. It’s definitely a great tool for social media use.”

While geared to dairy farmers, dairy industry professionals are also invited to join the community to help positively tell the dairy story. To join, click on this Facebook link.

For more information about American DairyENGAGED, contact Kelsey O’Shea at koshea@milk4u.org.

