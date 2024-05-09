American Dairy Association North East to Host Three Free Online ‘Customized Communications Coaching’ Workshops

Learn Tips to Prepare for Conversations with Consumers During National Dairy Month, County and State Fair Season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – With summertime activities approaching, American Dairy Association North East is offering free online “Customized Communications Coaching” workshops for dairy farmers and dairy advocates to prepare for conversations with consumers about dairy.

“As dairy farmers and industry representatives, we will have the opportunity to stand up for dairy at many consumer events during National Dairy Month in June, and at fairs and festivals all summer long,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We’re offering three coaching workshops to help you prepare for consumer conversations using consistent, accurate information so you can tell people what you want them to know about dairy.”

The Customized Communications Coaching workshops will be offered on three different dates, and times, to accommodate all audiences. They are:

Monday, May 20, from 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19, from noon – 1p.m.

Wednesday, July 17, 10-11 a.m.



Register here at least one day before each training.

The unique training experience will feature the latest communications tools, trends and data and focus on key messages to help answer tough questions. Key messages address animal care, environmental stewardship, and the nutritional value of dairy and are packaged to provide easy talking points.

Participants will receive tips and tricks to handle all situations and to find the right words that will resonate best with consumers.

“Our highly skilled team brings a combination of practical on-farm experiences coupled with decades of consumer-facing communications backgrounds,” said Chrisman. “They look forward to working closely with farmers and dairy groups who are ready to step up and advocate for dairy.”

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.