Families in Need Getting Access to Thousands of Gallons of Milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is helping Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) distribute its milk donations to thousands of families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Helping coordinate milk distribution like this benefits families, food banks, farmers and milk processors alike,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Checkoff is working on creative and effective ways to ease the burden everyone is feeling during these unprecedented times. Collaborating with other organizations like DFA to get milk into the hands of those who need and want it is the best-case scenario.”

On Friday, April 10, Philadelphia families received 4,800 gallons of whole and 2% milk through its Share Food Program that distributes food through the city’s network of food banks. In addition, 4,300 gallons were made available to families in Corinth, New York, through ADA North East’s work with the Corinth School District and the Saratoga County Health Department.

On Monday, April 13, food rescue facilities City Harvest in Queens, N.Y., and Rolling Harvest in Highstown, N.J., each received 4,860 gallons of milk to distribute to local families. The Fayette Food Bank in Republic, Pennsylvania, also received 4,860 gallons on Tuesday, April 14.



ADA North East will continue to facilitate additional donations from DFA throughout the states in our region during the quarantine.

