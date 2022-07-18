‘This American Dairy Farmer’ Series Connects Consumers With The Passion Of The People Who Produce Their Food

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Highlighting family, tradition and sustainable food production is the goal of American Dairy Association North East’s video series, “This American Dairy Farmer.” Since launching during the pandemic, the series has featured 24 local farms and garnered more than 1.5 million views. The summer series will feature six new farms and is available on the ADA North East website and all its social media channels.

“Our dairy farmers all have a unique story to tell, and connecting consumers with those who are producing affordable, nutrient-rich dairy products is critical to building trust and sales in dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “More and more, people make food purchasing decisions based on production practices so we’re sharing the faces of farmers who are committed to providing a safe, delicious and sustainable product.”

Launching on July 6, the first episode in the summer series is “Sisters Sell Yogurt with Smiles,” featuring Stephanie and Hayley Painter of Painterland Farms in Westfield, Pa. The sisters returned home to their family’s organic dairy farm after college to launch their Icelandic-style Skyr yogurt brand in March.

“We like to say it’s ‘yogurt with a mission,’ to connect the disconnected with dairy farming and the general consumer,” said Stephanie Painter.

Five additional episodes of This American Dairy Farmer – including this week’s episode featuring Chapel Country Creamery in Easton, Md. – will be launched weekly on the ADA North East website and social media channels, highlighting farms from Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. In addition to showing modern technology on dairy farms, future episodes will feature personal stories about farmers.

“’This American Dairy Farmer’ will undoubtedly connect viewers to the passion of the people who produce their food,” said Chrisman.

Photo caption: Sisters Stephanie and Hayley Painter of Painterland Farms, Westfield, Pa., are the first of six featured farmers in the next series of American Dairy Association North East’s “This American Dairy Farmer.”

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.