New York Dairy Farmer Helps Hometown Football Team ‘Refuel With Chocolate Milk’ at State Championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmer Neil Peck of Welcome Stock Farm in Schuylerville, N.Y., joined American Dairy Association North East to support his hometown football team at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class C Championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on December 3.

Peck, whose nephew and cousin played on the Schuylerville team, was joined by several county dairy promoters to hand out chocolate milk, the perfect workout recovery drink for student-athletes to consume after a hard-fought game.

“As a dairy farmer, I’m proud of the nutritious, wholesome milk our cows produce,” said Peck. “It’s especially meaningful to me to help distribute chocolate milk after the game because I have nephews and a cousin on the Schuylerville team.”

“Refuel With Chocolate Milk,” a campaign funded by dairy farmers through American Dairy Association North East, is the presenting sponsor of the NYSPHSAA State football championships and the official beverage of the association’s athletes.

ADA North East’s sponsorship provides funding for signage at NYSPHSAA championships, chocolate milk for athletes after each event, and nutrition tips for more than 15,000 coaches through monthly newsletters.

“We support all the state athletic associations in the ADA North East region because athletes – particularly Gen Z students – are the target audience for the ‘Refuel with Chocolate Milk’ campaign, so it’s a win for everyone,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “When dairy farmers like the Pecks have family members on a team, we can really drive home positive dairy messages that help consumers make the connection to who produces milk and to further build their trust.”

Several county dairy promoters participated in the state championship Refuel with Chocolate Milk efforts. They assisted Peck in handing out chocolate milk, gave public service announcements during the games, and provided the audience with Refuel prizes.

Compared to water and most sports drinks, chocolate milk has double the carbohydrate and protein content needed to replenish tired muscles, and its high-water content replaces fluids lost and prevents dehydration.

Photo caption: Dairy farmer Neil Peck of Welcome Stock Farm, far right, provides chocolate milk to Schuylerville football players after the NYSPHSAA Class C Championship game. From left to right are Peck’s nephews Hudson and Hansen Peck also from Welcome Stock Farm, and his cousin Ryan Peck of Clear Echo Farm.

Photo caption: From left to right are Herkimer County Dairy Princess Natalie Fredricks; Delaware County

Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford; and Monroe County Dairy Princess Abby Rouland who helped hand out chocolate milk, gave public service announcements about dairy, and provided Refuel with Chocolate Milk prizes to the audience during the NYSPHSAA football championships.

