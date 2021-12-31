Puratos Appoints a New CEO and Chairman of the Board

Puratos, the global leader in bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients is delighted to announce the appointment of Pierre Tossut as CEO and Cédric van Belle as Chairman of the Board, both effective January 1st, 2022. They look forward to further enhancing Puratos’s global impact and to achieving a five billion euro turnover by 2030. The new leadership appointments underscore the company’s legacy, long-term stability and historical continuity as a family company.

The upcoming CEO Pierre Tossut has successfully led high-performing teams throughout his 26-year career at Puratos. He was directly responsible for Puratos’s R&D, marketing, product management and sales and structured the group’s health and well-being approach, a cornerstone of the company since the very beginning. Prior to this, he led the expansion of the group’s worldwide R&D footprint, heading an international team of 475 people driving research across the globe.

Pierre Tossut will succeed Daniel Malcorps, who has successfully led the company for 20 years. Commenting on the announcement, Malcorps said: