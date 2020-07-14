Superior Dairy Investing $ 25.5M to Expand Milk-Processing Plant Near Canton

Superior Dairy Inc. plans to expand the milk processing and packaging lines at its plant and headquarters near Canton, creating 123 jobs and entering markets that complement its fluid dairy business.

The $25.5 million expansion project also is expected to enable the company to increase its capacity to make cottage cheese, sour cream and cream products, and to package milk in “caseless” containers — plastic jugs that can be shipped without the use of cases or boxes.

“This investment continues our focus on innovation and technology that will help us expand beyond the U.S. and ultimately feed the world with the highest-quality products from Superior Dairy,” said Greg Soehnlen, the dairy’s president, in a statement from Team NEO. Soehnlen also is the fourth generation of his family to run the dairy.

