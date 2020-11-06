Umpqua Dairy to Sell to Fresno-Based Company, Will Maintain ‘Family-Owned Status’

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Dairy is working with Producers Dairy of Fresno, Calif. to transition ownership of the company while maintaining the company’s family-owned status, the company said this week in a statement.

“Producers Dairy is another third-generation family-owned business who values Umpqua Dairy, our employees, our Roseburg manufacturing facility, and our distribution facilities throughout the State of Oregon,” according to Umpqua Dairy CEO Doug Feldkamp. “We do not have a fourth-generation currently involved in our company and it was very important to our family to find a company with similar values, culture, and a focus on supporting our communities. We believe that we’ve found that company in Producers Dairy.”

The companies plan to continue Umpqua Dairy’s 89-year old brand, staffing and locations.

