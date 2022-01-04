USDA Seeks Nominees for National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board, Deadline is 1-14

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations from fluid milk processors and other interested parties for candidates to serve on the National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 14, 2022.

From the nominees, the Secretary of Agriculture will appoint six individuals to succeed members whose terms expire on June 30, 2022. Newly appointed members will serve three-year terms from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

USDA will accept nominations for board representation in four geographic regions and two at-large positions. Nominees for the regional positions must be active owners or employees of a fluid milk processor. One of the at-large positions may be an active owner or employee of a fluid milk processor or a member of the general public. The other at-large position must be a member of the general public.

The geographic regions with vacancies are Region 1 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont); Region 4 (Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina); Region 7 (Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin); and Region 10 (Texas).

Fluid milk processors and interested parties may submit nominations for regions in which they are located or regions in which they market fluid milk. They may also submit nominations for at-large members.

To nominate individuals, a copy of the nomination form and a signed background form must be submitted for each nominee by Jan. 14, 2022. Nomination forms and information are available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board webpage. You may also call (202) 658-9369 to request the forms.

Nominations must be submitted by email to emily.debord@usda.gov or mailed to Emily DeBord, Promotion, Research and Planning Division, Dairy Program, Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Stop 0233, Room 2958-S, Washington, DC 20250-0233.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards; this oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.